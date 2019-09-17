Kanawha County Public Library challenges parents to read 1,000 books to their kids before kindergarten

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library is challenging parents to read 1,000 books to their kids before they begin kindergarten.

This is the goal of a national literacy program called “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” which is designed to instill strong literacy skills and provide parents with the resources to help kids jumpstart their reading journey.

Kanawha County Public Librarian, Mary Cravens said, “the child sees the parent reading the book then they’re more apt to read themselves because it’s more of a family thing and the more you read the more likely you’re going to learn new words, vocabulary and that gets you ready for school.”

As children hit reading milestones, they win prizes. Program participation is free and open to the public. Follow this link for more information on how to join.