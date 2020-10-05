Kanawha County reports 87th COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials are reporting one more person has died from COVID-19 in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirm the death of an 82-year-old male. This is the 87th death reported in the county.

KCHD officials are also reporting 35 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, there have been 2,994 total cases, with 2,948 confirmed cases and 46 probable cases. Of those, 994 cases are active and 1,913 people have recovered from COVID-19.

