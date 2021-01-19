Kanawha County reports five new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday night.
They are a 72-year-old male, a 65-year-old male, a 79-year-old male, a 36-year-old female and a 74-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 216.
Active cases are at 1,901, up 5 from Monday. Recovered cases are at 8,397, up 20 from Monday.
