Kanawha County reports more than 1,500 active COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — County health officials report 1,526 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, there were 107 new COVID-19 cases reordered, with 6,920 total cases in Kanawha County since the pandemic began.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported today in Kanawha County. The total number of deaths remains at 156.

In the County 5,238 people have recovered from the virus, which is up 30 from Wednesday.

Kanawha County is currently in the orange on the state’s County Alert System Map.

