Kanawha County reports one additional death, 23 new COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 and 23 more people have tested positive for the virus in Kanawha County.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirmed the death of a 94-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 101.
Health officials also report 3,265 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County with 3,200 confirmed cases and 65 probable cases. There are 996 active cases and 2,168 recovered in the county.
KCHD will host three drive-up COVID-19 testing events with flu vaccines this weekend and next week:
- 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston
- Noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.20 at Saint John XXIII Pastoral Center, 100 Hodges Road, Charleston
- Noon until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans
