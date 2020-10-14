Kanawha County reports one additional death, 23 new COVID-19 cases

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19 and 23 more people have tested positive for the virus in Kanawha County.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officials confirmed the death of a 94-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 101.

Health officials also report 3,265 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County with 3,200 confirmed cases and 65 probable cases. There are 996 active cases and 2,168 recovered in the county.

KCHD will host three drive-up COVID-19 testing events with flu vaccines this weekend and next week:

10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street East, Charleston

Noon until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.20 at Saint John XXIII Pastoral Center, 100 Hodges Road, Charleston

Noon until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans

