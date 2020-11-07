Kanawha County reports one new COVID-19 death, 40 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died from COVID-19, along with 40 new cases of the virus in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the death of an 83-year-old man, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 111.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, KCHD report 40 new COVID-19 cases in the county, totaling to 4,217 total cases, including 3,953 confirmed cases and 264 probable cases, since the pandemic began.

There are 788 active cases and 3,318 residents of Kanawha County have recovered from COVID-19.

