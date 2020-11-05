Kanawha County reports one new COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting 1 more death Thursday night, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 110.
They also announced there are 4120 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 47 from Wednesday. Of those, 3884 are confirmed cases and 236 are probable cases.
Active cases are at 809, up 19 form Wednesday, and recovered cases are at 3,201.
The department is reporting that the death is a 66-year-old woman.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.