KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – New numbers are coming in as the recovery continues from the eastern Kanawha County floods 50 days ago.

These are the damage numbers from Kanawha County Emergency Manager C.W. Sigman:

Three homes were destroyed

22 homes were severely damaged

54 homes were dealt minor damage

22 privately owned bridges were destroyed

90 additional homeowners requested assistance in cleanup

Sigman added that only nine percent of those homes were covered by flood insurance.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It is for this reason that many residents are hoping FEMA will step in and help them recover from the floods.

Sigman says the state has not submitted a request to the federal government at this time. He expects that to happen within the next week.

David Adams lives in Slaughter Creek, and says his bridge to drive home was destroyed by the floods. It is being rebuilt and will soon open, but he says it will take more than that to help him get back to where his life was before the floods.

“If FEMA were to step in and help, it would turn everybody back on the track of getting their life back on track or getting their life better,” Adams said. “We didn’t ask for this flood. We were dealt this flood. I think the least we can hope for is the governor putting something together and asking for some help.”

Elvin Mullens lives in Winifrede, and says he goes back to his childhood home every day to dry it out. He said it was not covered by flood insurance, and that he needs all the help he can get to make the home hospitable again.

“Trying to get it dried out so if we can go back in and rebuild, we can. But at this point we don’t know what we’re going to do,” Mullens said. “Everybody got hit with this and we can’t. Not everybody can afford to come back in their house.”