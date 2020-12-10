Kanawha County S.W.A.T. team lends helping hand for local non-profit

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Mountain Mission headquarters as they prepare for their annual holiday food box distribution.

On Thursday, members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team helped move some of those boxes. Each box holds $100 worth of groceries for families in need of a holiday meal.

“It helps us tremendously to be able to free our men up to go do the things we do on a normal basis to support our programs,” said John Roberts, directors of Mountain Mission, “To have these guys here in the background to move these boxes and have them being the muscle.. it means a lot to us.”

Mountain Mission will be handing out nearly 800 boxes this year at their drive-thru distribution on December 19th.

“We want to serve the public, protect them, and this is just another way our S.W.A.T. team is able to do that and continue to give to the community that supports us,” said Sgt. Brian Humphreys, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

