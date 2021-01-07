Kanawha County says farewell to long-time judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Health officials say 37 more West Virginians, including a 36-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19. The new deaths bring the state to 142 deaths reported in the past four days and 1,518 deaths since the pandemic began.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Hardy County, a 76-year-old female from Fayette County, a 73-year-old male from Mason County, an 88-year-old male from Mason County, a 70-year-old male from Cabell County, an 86-year-old male from Hancock County, an 80-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 89-year-old female from Ohio County, a 94-year-old female from Ohio County, a 47-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 72-year-old male from Hancock County, a 77-year-old male from Ohio County, a 93-year-old female from Brooke County, a 74-year-old female from Marshall County, a 97-year-old female from Hancock County, a 72-year-old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 52-year-old male from Mercer County, an 83-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old male from Upshur County, an 88-year-old male from Brooke County, a 68-year-old male from Mason County, an 83-year-old male from Barbour County, a 36-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 59-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Fayette County, an 81-year-old female from Nicholas County, a 63-year-old female from Ohio County, a 91-year-old female from Putnam County, an 84-year-old male from Ohio County, a 46-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 78-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year-old female from Cabell County, and a 65-year-old male from Barbour County.