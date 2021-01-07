Kanawha County says farewell to long-time judge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 6 for Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Charles King, Jr.

Services were held inside the Kanawha County Courthouse Ceremonial Courtroom. King was first elected Judge in 1988. He was remembered as an excellent judge who held attorneys to a high standard.

Following the service, the procession passed under two firetrucks holding a large American flag. King died Dec. 28 at age 73.

An American flag suspended from two firetrucks flies above the funeral procession for Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Charles King, Jr. (Photo Credit: WOWK Photojournalist Elbert Mosley)

