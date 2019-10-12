Kanawha County school teaches its students math with a twist

CHARLESTON, W.V.a (WOWK) – Shoals Elementary School students were tasked to work together and problem solve against the clock to escape the pumpkin patch.

An “Escape Room” was created by Mrs. Humphreys to help 4th and 5th graders learn math and get excited about it.

The escape room was spooky themed, with the help of parents supplying the black lights. Students were given multiple puzzles to solve to be able to escape.

Grace, a 5th grader at Shoals said, “it’s hands-on and for me, when it’s hands-on I can understand better and it’s like fun and more understanding than usual math.”

Her teacher, Mrs. Humphreys, learned about the idea on Facebook and wants her students to enjoy math.

“Math is such an important part of their everyday lives that I want them to accept math and the challenge of math,” said Humphreys.

Three classes participated with each class having six teams.