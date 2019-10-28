Kanawha County Schools partnership increases college access for its students

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools and BridgeValley Community and Technical are teaming up to provide high school students in the Kanawha Valley a seamless education to help them reach their goals.

High school students will have the opportunity to take college courses at BridgeValley, complete internships and earn their associated degree by high school graduation.

The program is designed to give averaging students a pathway to success.

Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, Ron Duerring said, “it’s just another avenue of opening the public school system for kids getting a degree in other ways rather than just being in high school and brick and mortar buildings and a four-wall classroom, but to be able to get outside and have all kinds of opportunities for our students.”

This program is made possible thanks to a 200-thousand dollar grant that will fund it for the next two years. Students will be able to enroll in the program next fall.