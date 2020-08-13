Kanawha County Schools releases fall enrollment data

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools released data asking parents to select between three academic enrollment options and register online or through their school between Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Of just over 25,000 students in the school system, Kanawha County Schools received 17,482 responses. Here’s a breakdown of the responses they received:
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.