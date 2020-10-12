Kanawha County Schools return to the classroom five-days-a-week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A week after a limited opening, Kanawha County students are back in the classroom five-days-a-week starting Monday. Many teachers have voiced their concerns since the announcement was made last week, but some schools are optimistic.

Emma Steele is a fourth grader at Mary Ingles Elementary School in Charleston. After hearing the news that she and her fellow classmates would return to school in-person five days-a-week, she is confident the teachers will make it as safe as possible.

“You have to wear a mask and it is different, but you got to do what you got to do to go to school. So yeah, I like it,” Steele said.

Last week, the school had a limited number of students. However, they still did what they could to prepare them for the upcoming, more crowded week.

“Our buildings obviously aren’t meant to be separating students six feet apart – that’s a really difficult task. But, we are teaching students and staff about mask wearing and that’s the number one rule we are following right now,” said Melissa Wilfong, principal at Mary Ingles Elementary School.

Aside from the safety precautions the school is taking, Steele says what really makes all the difference is the teacher’s attitudes.

“They’re all energetic, peppy, and make us feel a lot safer with all of this,” Steele said.

But, what hasn’t changed is that teachers want to ensure their students receive the best education possible.

“I think we can all agree they need to be back in school just for a variety of reasons. I always say my number one priority is student safety, so we’ve taken all kinds of precautions to make sure our kids are safe,” Wilfong said.

