Kanawha County Schools to stop bagged meal service for its students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools, under Gov. Jim Justice’s direction for everyone to stay home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, will stop its bagged meal service for its students.

School officials are currently investigating other safe ways to feed students and will share those additional plans with parents once they are developed.

For the time being, the feeding program will be halted as well.

Over the last several days, Kanawha County Schools prepared and delivered thousands of bagged meals to its students.

KCS Communications Director, Briana Warner said, “We value the health and safety of our employees and also for the volunteers who’ve been supporting us,” which is why they are taking these new precautionary measures.

KCS said if you have a need that is not being met during this time of school closure, please call your school, the district office or call 2-1-1 on your phone to reach The United Way helpline.

