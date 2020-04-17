Kanawha County sees highest spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Thursday was a tough day for Kanawha County after the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped from 92 to 110 – the largest spike in data to date.

However, there may be good news. The peak could be in the near future.

“I’m hoping that we see the peak within this week. We’ll see what this weekend brings as far as testing.” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

On Thursday, an emergency legislative rule was issued by state health officials changing the number of people allowed in a business from two people per every 1,000 square feet of floor space in businesses to three. The increase is a 50% jump the city and county are challenging.

“It’s not the time to relax our standards,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, “Even before we hit our peak. We wanted to make sure to come out and express our concern with the regard to the increase in customers.”

Salango isn’t the only other person voicing concerns. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 represents 35,000 members working in the food processing, health care, retail department store, retail food, service and other industries in Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

“This new rule overrides previous guidance provided by public health officials and wrongfully prioritizes business interests over the safety and health of West Virginians,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “It is shameful to see the Justice administration bow to pressure from the West Virginia Retailers Association and go against medical advice intended to save lives.”

Although city leaders are saying the peak may not be far off, the end is nowhere near in sight.

“We’re seeing an increase without reopening and I’m afraid that if we reopened and didn’t maintain these precautions that we would see much more devastation.” said Young.

City officials continue to urge residents to stay at home, social distance, and wash your hands frequently.