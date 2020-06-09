UPDATE: Missing Sissonville woman found safe

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. June 10, 2020: Ms. Israel was just safely located in Sissonville, WV.
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff is looking for a 23-year-old Sissonville woman.
Nicki Skyler Israel, 23, of Sissonville was last seen by family last Friday, June 5.
She has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5′ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Sheriff Mike Rutherford said she has ties to Sissonville, Summersville and Pax. She recently made plans to go to Whitesville.
Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since Friday, to call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff’s department on Facebook or anonymously send a message through their website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Juneteenth: A day of celebration on the West Side of Charleston
- WV healthcare workers gather at state capitol to end racial stigmas in medical practices
- 13 News Now with Erin Noon: Live at 9 p.m. EST
- KY Sen. McConnell thanks healthcare workers in Boyd County
- Unconventional celebration: Jewel City honors senior class of 2020
- Ben & Jerry’s calls to defund the police in Juneteenth message
- COVID-19 cases connected to Myrtle Beach identified in West Virginia
- Tulsa leaders reverse decision about downtown curfew ahead of Trump’s rally
- More COVID-19 concerns in West Virginia for churches and fairs
- No COVID-19 deaths reported in WV for past week