UPDATE: Missing Sissonville woman found safe

UPDATE 11:19 a.m. June 10, 2020: Ms. Israel was just safely located in Sissonville, WV.

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff is looking for a 23-year-old Sissonville woman.

Nicki Skyler Israel, 23, of Sissonville was last seen by family last Friday, June 5.

She has blue eyes, brown hair, is 5′ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said she has ties to Sissonville, Summersville and Pax. She recently made plans to go to Whitesville.

Police urge anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who has had contact with her since Friday, to call 304-357-0169, email tips@kanawhasheriff.us, message the sheriff’s department on Facebook or anonymously send a message through their website.

