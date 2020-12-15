Kanawha County Sheriff’s Home Confinement Office reopens after sanitization

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Home Confinement Office reopens this morning after being closed for one day.

Officials with KCSO say the office was closed after an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The office closed to allow the National Guard to sanitize the office. The sanitization process was completed yesterday.

Officials say anyone who did not have direct contact with the positive employee will to work.

“I would like to thank the National Guard for taking quick action to sanitize the Home Confinement Office so essential operations could be resumed in a timely manner.” Mike Rutherford, Kanawha County Sheriff