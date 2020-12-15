Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV, (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says an employee with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the sheriff, the employee had limited exposure to other employees and contact tracing is being completed. He says the employee is experiencing mild symptoms at this time.

“My thoughts are with my employee at this time as he undergoes isolation after testing positive for COVID. My employee is experiencing mild symptoms and we are staying in contact with him to monitor his health status. We continue to follow guidelines within our Department to keep our employees and public as safe as possible,” Rutherford said.