Kanawha County takes part in National Preparedness Month

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – September is National Preparedness Month and Kanawha County Emergency Management wants to make sure everyone is ready.

The state has been through it’s fair share of natural disasters between the 2014 Water Crisis and the 2016 Floods a preparedness kit is something that people in the region should have packed and ready to go at all times.

“We recommend 96 hours or four days and if you could do it put enough rations back for five there were times where it took several days to clear roads just to get in on the main roads,” says Mike Oakley, Deputy Director of Kanawha County Emergency Management.