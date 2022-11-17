KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has passed the school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year.

According to the BOE, the school year will start for students on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 with teachers starting their school year on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

The calendar will include a full week off during the week of Thanksgiving, and Dec. 20, 2023 through Jan. 2, 2024 off for Christmas Break and the holiday season. The final day of the school year will be Thursday, May 30, 2024.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.