KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston woman is facing animal cruelty charges after two dogs were found dead inside her home with others dehydrated, weak and close to dying.

Stacia Aab was charged with over two dozen counts of both felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to court records.

The Charleston Police Department searched her home on Thursday, August 3. Two dogs were found dead and decomposed in a freezer within the basement. Another dog was found severely weak with no food or water inside a crate.

According to court records, officers also found an adult female cat with a broken spine along with her two dehydrated kittens in the basement, and an adult male cat in the bathroom with no access to food or water.

The home had no electricity or working utilities, according to court records.

Aab is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.