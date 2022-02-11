KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

Evie Cottrell, 15, of Gallagher, was last seen by her mother Wednesday, Feb. 9, at her home on Middle Patch Road. The sheriff’s office says Cottrell allegedly took her mother’s silver 2010 Ford Focus with the West Virginia license plate number NYJ655.

Deputies say Cottrell is described as a white female standing 4’8″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses and a nose ring.

According to the sheriff’s office, it is not believed that Cottrell is in danger at this time. Anyone with information on Cottrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or message the sheriff’s office’s social media with information.