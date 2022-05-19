CHARLETON, WV (WOWK) — As of May 20, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will discontinue monoclonal antibodies at its treatment center.

The closure of the treatment center at the health department comes after the State Board of Pharmacy announced plans to reallocate the remaining doses of antibodies (Bebtelovimab) for hospital inpatient use.

It is unfortunate that KCHD can no longer administer monoclonal antibodies, but we understand the need to focus those resources on inpatients. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director

Although the antibody treatment is being discontinued for outpatients, Paxlovid is available in local pharmacies for COVID-19 patients and is very effective against the current strain, according to Dr. Eshenaur.

If you are experiencing COVID-like symptoms visit the Department of Health and Human Resources website to find a testing center near you.