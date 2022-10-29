CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year.

The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner

They need people to cook turkeys at home, deliver meals to those who cannot leave their homes and people to serve food at the event that takes place at St. George Orthodox Church in Charleston.

There are many ways you can help, to find out how you can get involved click here. https://www.kanawhavalleycollective.org/