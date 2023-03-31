KENTUCKY (WOWK) – A coalition in Kentucky is highlighting the healing journey of sexual assault survivors and offering help and hope to those in need. The Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) has released a statewide documentary titled, “Believe Me.”

We spoke with Heather Greene, the Healing Program Director at Mountain Comprehensive Care Center as well as Astraea Howard, the Prevention Coordinator with Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, about the documentary featuring interviews with 12 sexual assault survivors and licensed professionals across the state.

(The documentary will air on KET on April 25th, 26th and 30th.)