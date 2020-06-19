Katz rates Kevin Jones a top-ten rebounder since 2011

There’s no denying the impact that West Virginia basketball alumnus Kevin Jones had on the Mountaineers’ program — but even eight years after his career’s conclusion, he is still a topic of discussion among college hoops pundits.

Andy Katz of Fox Sports and NCAA.com recently released a list of his top ten rebounders in college basketball since 2011 on an episode of his March Madness 365 podcast, where Jones was ranked ninth.

#KatzRankz: Top Rebounders, as heard on the #MM365 pod! 👀



1. Kenneth Faried

2. Jordan Murphy

3. Ethan Happ

4. Draymond Green

5. Kyle O'Quinn

6. Brice Johnson

7. Melvin Ejim

8. Rico Gathers

9. Kevin Jones

10. Jordan Caroline

🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/GVPoPU3e77 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 18, 2020

Jones was a key piece to the Mountaineers’ 2009-10 team which reached the Final Four. During that season, he averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds, a statline which he would echo the following year (13.1 points and 7.5 rebounds).

On November 15, 2011, Jones would set a career record as a senior with 18 rebounds in a 70-60 home loss to Kent State. Later that season, he would put up a pair of 13-rebound games in victories over Georgetown and Pitt.

The 6-8 forward saw his biggest leap of improvement heading into his senior year, in which he averaged a double-double with 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds every trip.

As a senior, Jones was a consensus second-team All-American as well as first team All-Big East.

Jones will be competing once again in blue and gold as part of the Best Virginia alumni team, which tips off its run in The Basketball Tournament against Marshall alumni team Herd That in July.

