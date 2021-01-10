KCHA adjusts adoptions after staff brush with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Until further notice, the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is bringing cats and dogs up for adoption outside to meet and greet those interested in adopting.

That’s because no one is allowed inside after one of their staff members tested positive this week for COVID-19.

“Everything’s being sanitized, deep cleaned, we’re taking all the necessary precautions,” said Abby Messer, the customer care manager at KCHA.

According to Messer, that staff member is doing fine and at home with mild symptoms.

Still, the staff of 52 is now operating with a reduced staff as others also had to quarantine.

According to the CDC, the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is low, but there have been a few cases where a few animals worldwide have been infected with the virus after having contact with a person who had COVID-19.

“I do feel safe, our staff is pretty forthcoming with any symptoms or signs,” said Messer.

She says the adoption special in December in honor of Ptlm. Cassie Johnson was very successful, seeing the adoption of 80 cats and dogs.

But just as fast as the animals leave, new ones come in…and the New Year has gotten off to a slow start.

For now, the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association is operating by appointment only.

The shelter is in need of shallow cardboard boxes used as litter boxes for the cats, nebulizers for kittens, Purina dog and cat food, and well as cat litter.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news