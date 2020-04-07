KCHD: Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed at Eastbrook Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says three more people associated with the Eastbrook Center in Charleston have tested positive for COVID-19, making a total of five cases at the facility. Those testing positive include four patients and one employee.

A combined team from KCHD, Charleston Area Medical Center, the West Virginia National Guard and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority tested 124 patients and 39 staff members Monday morning.

All remaining staff members have been contacted to set up appointments at the KCHD for testing, the department says.

The health department has also received 69 negative results from the facility. They say a total of 52 tests are currently pending from the onsite testing. The pending tests do not include the staff members coming for appointments.

