GRAYSON, KY(WOWK) — The Kentucky Christian University Yancey School of Nursing (KCU) announced that its Online RN to BSN Program has again been named the best program of its kind in Kentucky by RegisteredNursing.org.

The RN to BSN program allows students to get their BSN degree in 18 months, while also allowing them to take and pay for one course at a time.

Yancey School of Nursing Dean and Chief Nurse Administrator, Dr. Carol Brickey comments, “Our RN to BSN Program is designed for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to go further in their careers. We understand that candidates seek flexibility, affordability, quality, and rigor. Our program delivers them all while also fostering individualized educational experiences for students.”

Other Kentucky colleges and universities recognized for their online RN to BSN programs include Midway University (#2), Beckfield College (#3), Galen College of Nursing(#4), and Spalding University (#5).

To view the entire list, click here.

The KCU Yancey School of Nursing accepts applications through July 1 for the fall start of its RN to BSN and other nursing programs. Visit www.kcunursing.com for complete details on how to apply.