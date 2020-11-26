Keep your pet safe this holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – During the holiday season, we tend to be more giving, and want to get our pets in on the holiday celebrations. But, Dr. Amy Keith says the invite to dinner should not include our four-legged friends.

“Very fatty, very salty, we all love it. But it is probably best to avoid giving your pets any of these foods during the holiday season,” said Dr. Keith.

Many traditional Thanksgiving foods can be serious safety hazards for pets.

“Anything with nutmeg in it such as pumpkin pie or sweet potatoes. This can damage the pet’s central nervous system and cause seizures,” said Putnam County Chief Humane Officer, John Davis.

Turkey and ham bones can splinter a dog’s mouth and cause them to choke, or tear internal organs during digestion. some classic desserts can also poison a pet.

“Chocolate, xylitol, grapes, raisins,” said Dr. Keith.

Doctors have seen pets harmed even before dinner is served, with burns from cooking accidents.

“Confine your pet during those key times when you are taking out of the deep fryer for instance. Or if your cleaning up in the kitchen, so those accident don’t happen to begin with,” said Dr. Keith.

But it is not just food vets are worries about.

“Lights, electric cords, garlands, tinsel, and wrapping paper is a huge hazard for kitty cats,” said Dr. Keith.

Here are some tips to avoid the added stress to a pet who may not be used to the added company around the holidays.

“If your able to get your pet some extra exercise before the crowd arrives, that is very helpful. And giving them a safe place to go, into a special spare bedroom where they feel comfortable and secure,” said Dr. Keith.

If you suspect your pet has eaten something poisonous you can call your local vet or the 24-7 animal poison control center.