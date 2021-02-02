Keeping flights on-time: Snow removal at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Today at Yeager Airport, tarmac crews worked endlessly to make sure runways were safe for take-off and landing.

“We’ve been out here since four a.m.,” said said crew member Robbie Jones.

Crews use large brooms to sweep snow off the runway without using salts or plow blades that can damage the tarmac.

“As soon as the snow starts coming down they will get out there and work depending on how bad the snow is, by themselves or in teams and go up and down the runway,” Chris Williams with Yeager Airport.

But this is no small task.

Because Yeager Airport is on top of a mountain, the higher elevation causes more snow and wind making these brooms essential to keep the tarmacs clean.

“Wind was a problem this morning. We were making passes up and down the runway and it wasn’t clearing. So we had to work from North to South to get it to clear okay,” said Jones.

Yeager Airport did not have any delays today and only one inbound American Airline flight was canceled. They say this can be contributed to their hard-working crews.

“They are here and ready. And they are here as soon as the snow starts falling,” said Williams.

With more snow forecasted by the end of the week, Yeager airport crews will be working around the clock to keep the runways clean and safe.