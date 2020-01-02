Keeping New Years Resolutions in the new year

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — When it comes to New Years resolutions, the most popular seem to revolve around healthy lifestyle choices like diet and exercise and saving money.

But sometimes keeping those resolutions are easier said then done. It’s estimated that 80 percent of all resolutions will be lost by the second week of February.

But experts say the biggest tip comes with setting your goals, as all goals, financial or health, should be realistic.

Here are some of his biggest tips: