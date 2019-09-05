Kenova-Native Brad Smith inspires students in first WV “Ed Talk”

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – He made millions by dreaming big and taking chances. Tuesday morning, Kenova-native and Marshall University grad, Brad Smith encouraged a room full of West Virginia students to do the same.

“Life is a team sport and a player who make the team strong is worth more than simply a great player,” Smith said.

Smith is an entrepreneur who served as the CEO of Intuit, and is currently the software company’s board chair. If you’ve used TurboTax, Quicken or QuickBooks – you’re using the West Virginia native’s products.

Smith is talking about the future of jobs and education to the future in jobs and education. High school student Timothy Romans is excited to hear what Smith has to say because he also wants to be an entrepreneur after he graduates.

“You can make your own job,” Romans said. “It’s your own job; you can work at your own pace. It’s a lot better lifestyle for people who are autonomous.”

Romans said he appreciates the out-of-the-box thinking that comes with entrepreneurship.

“They don’t have to follow a specific path and that leads to a lot of new, different things,” Romans said.

“75-percent of all jobs are created in startups,” Smith said. “75-percent of all dollars go to three states. It’s time for us to bring those dollars here so that your kid can create the dream.”

That’s why schools in Cabell and Wayne counties have programs called “Simulated Workplace” as a way to encourage students’ creativity and business know-how. Even more, to give them a competitive edge in the evolving workforce.

“The pace of change is now happening 10 times faster than it did just six years ago,” Smith said.

Smith says the talent needed for starting new tech and new business is already right here in the Mountain State.

This first-ever “Ed Talk” was organized by the West Virginia Department of Education.