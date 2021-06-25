Kenova Save A Lot goes up in flames overnight

Courtesy: Mark Jackson

Kenova, WV (WOWK) – An overnight fire rapidly spread through a popular grocery store in Kenova around 11:30pm Thursday night.

Wayne County 911 dispatch says the fire broke out and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Fire departments from around the region responded to the fire and no firefighters or first responders were injured.

The Save A Lot is located on Chestnut Avenue between 15th street and WV Route 75, between the Post Office and the Kenova Police Department.

Save A Lot location in Kenova, WV. – Courtesy: Google Maps

The fire was brought under control and crews have been knocking down hotpots.

Kenova, Ceredo, Prichard, Lavalette and Boyd Co. Kentucky fire departments responded to the scene.

