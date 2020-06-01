Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks about Louisville protests

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks on the recent events in Louisville. He is also joined by Tamika Palmer, the mother of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a black woman and EMT fatally shot by police in her home in March.

“To know Breonna, she was full of life. She respected life. This is so much bigger than her. We can’t get justice with violence,” Palmer says. “We just demand justice for Breonna.”

Beshear says the Kentucky State Police will be investigating an incident that happened yesterday in Louisville where Louisville Metro Police and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon while dispersing a crowd returned fire into a crowd, resulting in a death.

The governor released the following statement this morning:

“Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse the crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Statement from Governor Andy Beshear: pic.twitter.com/MyHxcE3Ntn — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 1, 2020

