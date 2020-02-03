Kentucky and Ohio school districts closed due to illnesses

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Schools across our region have been struck by illnesses that are causing school districts to close their doors in an effort to keep it under control.

In Kentucky and Ohio, schools will yet again be closed Monday, February 3rd and Tuesday, February 4th as they clean the classrooms and allow those who are sick to recuperate.

Schools closed Monday and Tuesday in Kentucky include Boyd County Middle and High School, Ashland Independent Schools, Greenup County Schools and Russell Independent Schools. Raceland-Worthington Independent Schools announced this evening they would be closed only Monday due to illness.

In Scioto County, OH, schools closed include Green Local and Northwest Local Schools.

The Russell Independent School District sent out a statement advising parents to send their kids back to school once they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours.

“Students who have been to the doctor should not return until their doctor’s note states they should return.” – Russell Independent School District

Those ill who have been to a doctor are required to return with the doctor’s approval.

In Kanawha County, WV, one-fifth of the students at George Washington High School were absent due to the flu, strep throat and other viruses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to still receive their flu vaccine and possibly look into “antiviral drugs” that fight against the flu virus. Antiviral drugs are prescription medication, such as pills, liquid, inhaled powder and intravenous solution.

