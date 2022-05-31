FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday that from June 4 to June 5, you don’t need a permit to fish!

This is part of a state initiative to increase fishing and wildlife tourism.

Several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4.

Fish and Wildlife ask that you still follow the size and number limits by species you choose to keep.

For more information visit the Department of Health and Wildlife’s Fishing website here.