Kentucky auto repair shop helps addicts on their road to recovery

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – “Second Chance Auto” in Louisa, Kentucky is one of the 38 programs and facilities operated by Addiction Recovery Care, LLC. (ARC), which offers holistic treatment options for those struggling with addiction in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

ARC services 16 counties and treats roughly 1,000 clients. Ten of those clients work at Second Chance Auto, which is a business that offers vocational training, teaching its clients how to repair and detail vehicles.

Second Chance Auto first began as a garage that serviced company vehicles that were used to transport clients to and from appointments, church, etc. It wasn’t until December of 2018 that the shop opened to the public, with the help of clients, James Keeton and Jon Storms.

“We came up with the name “Second Chance” because it’s fitting; to give people a second chance at life and third chances, fourth chances and so and so forth,” said James, Shop Manager.

“I believe in second chances and 327 chances, I guess, as you can say for me…” said Jon, Sales and Service Manager.

James has been with ARC for 10 years and celebrated a decade clean on January 22nd.

“I was raised in a broken home… whenever I got to the age to where I was out on my own and felt that I could figure life out, I started using drugs and drinking and I wasn’t able to walk away from it,” said James.

Jon has been clean for two and a half years and has experience in auto mechanics.

“I had some injuries later on in life and got on pain medicine pretty hard, did that whole circle of trying to do it myself, tried rehab before, but something was missing, had some run-ins with the law,” said Jon.

ARC Deputy Chief of Staff, Kayla Parsons is a recovering addict as well and has been clean for three and a half years. As a client, she moved up within the company and says it’s incredible to see the clients come in so broken and see how they grow and transform.

“Our guys have a new chance at life that some of them didn’t think was possible and because of that, they work incredibly hard and they’re honest and they do the best that they can,” Kayla said.

James and Jon love their jobs, they love the work they do and both agree that they are now living lives to be proud of.

“I’m finally a homeowner, have my own vehicles, pay my own taxes, yea, I’m proud of who I am now.” – Jon Storms, Sales and Service Manager

I never thought in a million years honestly that I’d be the man that I am today. I’ve got a full-time job, I’m working with people that mean the world to me, I love these guys.” – James Keeton, Shop Manager

Second Chance Auto offers an array of services and is soon opening its own detailing garage. You can contact the shop on Facebook or call them at (606) 259-4214.

For more information on Addiction Recovery Care treatment options and treatment centers, visit their website or call (888) 520-8736.