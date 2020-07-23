Kentucky coal operator files for bankruptcy protection

LEXINGTON, KY (AP) — A coal operator headquartered in Kentucky has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Rhino Resource Partners announced Wednesday that they plan to sell all their assets and the assets of their subsidiaries to a bidder.

WJHL-TV reports coal mining operations at the company have declined since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhino’s CEO said in court documents obtained by the news outlet that this has led to a decline in revenue.

According to court documents, the company has nearly 550 employees in different states, including Virginia and West Virginia.

The news outlet reports they purchased assets in Virginia from Blackjewel LLC last year amid that company’s controversial bankruptcy filing.

