Kentucky confirms first death from COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at podium, announces the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus at a press conference on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear was flanked by top public health officials in his administration while announcing that the positive test came back Friday afternoon. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky has reported its first death from the new coronavirus. Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that the 66-year-old Bourbon County man who died had other health conditions. He offered his sympathy to the man’s family and friends. Beshear said during the weekend that the patient was in “bad shape” and not expected to recover. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

