Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources cancels wildlife camps

[Credit: Getty Images]

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will not offer its summer conservation camps this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The department operates Camp John Currie, Camp Earl Wallace and Camp Robert Webb to provide youth with outdoor education and experiences.

”This is a necessary step we had to take to protect the health and safety of our campers, their families and our staff,” said Rich Storm, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner. 

This decision was made in conjunction with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to ensure the health of the public as Kentucky works to stop the spread of the virus.

