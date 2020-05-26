Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Beshear did not give live briefings through Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, he confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 8,571 cases.

Beshear also said for only the second time in about a month and a half, the state reported no additional deaths Saturday.

Beshear mentioned Saturday, 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

