FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and reopening the Bluegrass State at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Beshear did not give live briefings through Memorial Day weekend. Saturday, he confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 8,571 cases.
Beshear also said for only the second time in about a month and a half, the state reported no additional deaths Saturday.
Beshear mentioned Saturday, 3,102 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: dresser falls on three-year-old
- Deputy helps paralyzed man after wheelchair breaks during beach trip
- Students prepare for a different college experience this fall
- Kentucky sees decrease in positive cases of COVID-19
- One new death from COVID-19; Randolph County sees spike in positive cases
- Gov. Justice says reopened economy showing good signs; prison is new hot spot
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. COVID-19 update
- Mail carrier charged in West Virginia ballot fraud investigation
- Most Medicare enrollees could get insulin for $35 a month
- A white woman has apologized after calling police on a black man: ‘There’s an African American man threatening my life’