HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s crunch time in the governor’s race, and the candidates aren’t letting off the gas.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron faced off again, this time in a debate at Northern Kentucky University. It was hosted by the League of Women Voters.

The candidates spend a lot of time talking about education and the critical need for more teachers in Kentucky.

Beshear said, “I’m out in front trying to raise teacher salaries by 11%; that would move us in starting teacher pay from 44th to the mid-twenties. If we want to make sure that we have a math teacher, a physics teacher, and everything we need in our classrooms, we have to pay people closer to what they’re worth, and we’ve got to stop doing what my opponent and Matt Bevin have consistently done, which is attack our teachers.”

Cameron added, “We’re talking to millions of teachers that reside here right in Kentucky that have a difference of opinion or different viewpoint. You should never have leadership in Frankfort that speaks down and denigrates our hardworking teachers. I’m going to be a governor who lifts our teachers up and does not pit a political party against our teachers. Everyone, Republican, Democratic, or Independent, needs to be working together for the benefit of our students.”

Abortion was another hot topic. Currently, Kentucky prohibits abortion, with the only exception being when the mother’s life is at risk. Beshear referred to an ad his campaign continues to run, featuring a young woman who was raped by her stepfather.

“Those individuals deserve to have options. They deserve to have choices. As Hadley said, she wasn’t the first; she won’t be the last,” Beshear said.

Cameron has supported the law as is but has since said he’s open to exceptions.

“Well, I’m the pro-life candidate, and I’ve said that Andy Beshear is the abortion candidate. I’ve also said that if the legislature were to give me a bill with exceptions in it, I would certainly sign it,” Cameron said.

The candidates were generally cordial but did slip in a couple of digs.

Beshear added, “We worked really hard to get sports betting passed. So, let’s have some fun. I’m placing the over-under on the number of times my opponent says Joe Biden at 16 and a half.”

“TV Andy is talking to you now, but Frankfort Andy is extreme on abortion, wants no limits, and will want you to taxpayers to pay for it,” Cameron said.

The candidates will debate again on Oct. 23 on KET. The election is on Nov. 7.