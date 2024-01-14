FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a state of emergency as winter storms make their way across the region bringing heavy winds, freezing temperatures and potential for snow and ice.

The state of emergency declaration allows for the activation of state resources, including Kentucky Emergency Management, to help protect communities and families across the state. According to the governor’s office, the state’s Emergency Operations Center is preparing to activate to Level 4.

“We continue to ask Kentuckians to stay weather-aware as snow accumulation and below-freezing temperatures continue to sweep through the commonwealth,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please check goky.ky.gov before you travel, and check in on your neighbors, loved ones and pets.”

According to the governor’s office, the state’s price gouging laws have also been activated, which protect families from overpriced goods and services.