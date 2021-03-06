Kentucky Governor reflects on lives lost a year after COVID-19 pandemic

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Nearly 4800 flags were laid out on the capitol lawn in Frankfort Saturday, each representing a life lost to the virus in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday he will be creating a permanent memorial for them.

March 6th marked the one-year anniversary of the first conformed COVID-19 case in Kentucky.

Beshear struck a somber but more triumphant tone Saturday.

“The lives lost to the coronavirus will never be forgotten, ever, and we will continue to honor them by finishing this fight and achieving full victory over COVID-19 this year,” he said.

It wasn’t just lives lost, many also had to sacrifice, and Beshear thanked frontline workers and educators.

“I think we all kept thinking it would be in three-month increments and then it would be done, so I didn’t think that we’d still be like this,” said Courtney to 13 News in Ashland.

Courtney says her life was interrupted.

“I actually moved back here from Nashville at the beginning of last year so it’s nice to have been here with family during all of this.”

Others cite difficulties at school as the hardest adjustments.

“Just adjusting to the mask and everything else,” said one young woman to 13 News who also said she sees a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 vaccine.

And so does the Kentucky Governor.

“One year into our war with covid and we are a changed commonwealth, and we are a changed people,” he said.

According to Beshear, there should be enough vaccine for every adult who wants one in Kentucky by May.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news