Kentucky governor signs tornado-relief legislation

February 14 2022 12:00 am

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed tornado-relief legislation.

The measure will provide an immediate infusion of aid for schools and residents left homeless by the deadly storms last month. The legislation is a response to the December storms that devastated communities in western Kentucky and elsewhere.

The Democratic governor signed the legislation on Thursday, a day after the measure cleared the Republican-dominated legislature. The relief measure includes $200 million of assistance.

The bill will pump an initial $45 million into communities, with $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools. More aid will be allocated later.

