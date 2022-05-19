FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Governor Andy Beshear reported on Thursday that Kentucky just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

Kentucky’s economy is absolutely on fire, and today’s report shows that continued success is benefiting Kentuckians across the commonwealth… we’re building a Kentucky where our people can create a better life through great jobs, world-class education opportunities, quality health care and strong infrastructure. We’re not just talking about building a better Kentucky – we’re doing it. Governor Beshear

Some of the recent projects responsible for this growth are the Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation’s BlueOvalSK battery park in Hardin County and the recently-opened Amazon Air Hub in Boone County.

