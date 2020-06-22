Kentucky man arrested on multiple child sexual exploitation charges

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A Christian County man has been arrested on child sexual exploitation offenses in Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Dennis Cline, 55, of Hopkinsville on charges related to allegedly promoting a minor in a sex performance, prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor and unlawful distribution and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

According to the KSP, the arrest was the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect allegedly sharing sexual images of a child online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant in Hopkinsville on June 20, 2020. Police say they seized equipment allegedly used in the crime. The alleged equipment has been taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Cline is currently charged with:

One count of promoting a minor in a sex performance

One count of prohibited use of electronic communication device to procure a minor

Three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance

Three counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance

The charge of promoting a minor in a sex performance is a Class-B felony punishable by 10 to 15years in prison. The other charges are Class-D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

Police took Cline to the Christian County Detention Center. An investigation is ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories