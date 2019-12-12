Kentucky man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a man on two charges related to child sexual exploitation offenses, including rape.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested Devin L. Avery, 25, of Hart County December 11, 2019, on charges related to rape in the 1st degree and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the 1st degree.

Kentucky State Police say Avery was arrested as the result of an investigation into the distribution of sexually explicit images of minors posted online. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after receiving a complaint that the suspect had posted several sexually explicit images of underage females online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of an arrest warrant at a home in Munfordville on December 11, 2019. Police say they seized equipment used to facilitate the crime which they took to the KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Avery is currently charged with one count of Rape in the 1st degree and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st degree. Rape in the 1st degree is a Class B-Felony and is punishable by 10 to 15 years in prison. Distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the 1st degree is a Class D-Felony and is punishable by one to five years in prison.

Avery was taken to the Hart County Detention Center.

